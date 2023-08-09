Little care can help to avoid conjunctivitis: ophthalmologists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The outbreak of conjunctivitis has spread in the district as more than 1,400 patients are being diagnosed in a day. This number is likely to increase further. Ophthalmologists said that there is a need to worry, eye problems can be easily avoided, if a little care is taken.

Dr Arun Adchitre, the president of the Aurangabad Ophthalmological Association said that if one is suffering from conjunctivitis, one should stay at home. “Conjunctivitis does not spread through exposure to the air or looking at an infected person. There is a possibility of its spread through objects and places touched by an infected person.

Ophthalmologist Dr Manoj Saswade said that the condition of the eye infection is alarming. “If neglected, it can worsen and affect vision. One should take experts' advice at the right time. Do not use a drop that has been used by others. It can cause complications. The level of suffering of each patient is different,” he said.

President of the Government Ophthalmic Officers Association Dr Mahesh Vaishnav said that the number of patients is increasing. “Patients should consult an ophthalmologist immediately and take adequate rest, otherwise, it may cause eye irritation,” he added.

Box

Status of patients in district

- City (Municipal Corporation) conjunctivitis patients - 3,465

- Patients in rural areas - 5,407

Box

Patients detected on August 8

- City areas- 473

- Rural areas- 954

Box

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

- Redness in the eyes.

- Frequent fluid discharge.

- Swelling in the eyes.

- Itching of the eyes.

- Feeling heaviness in eyes

-Pain in eyes

--Blurry vision

box

How to avoid conjunctivitis

- Avoid touching the eyes with hands is the most important prevention.

- Hands should be washed with soap after a certain time during the day.

- Sanitizer should be used for hand hygiene.

- Avoid using each other's towels and handkerchiefs.

- Avoid shaking hands currently.

- Avoid meeting others if one suffers from conjunctivitis.

- People with diabetes or low immunity should take sufficient care.

- Conjunctivitis patients should take rest for three to four days.

- One should put drops in one's eyes without a doctor’s consultation.

--Avoid using home remedies.