Little Flower students shine
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 2, 2023 06:15 PM 2023-06-02T18:15:02+5:30 2023-06-02T18:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Flower High School recorded commendable performance in SSC Board Examination 2022-23. A total of 227 students ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Flower High School recorded commendable performance in SSC Board Examination 2022-23. A total of 227 students appeared in the examination, eight of them secured more than 90% and 88 students got distinction. Manager and principal Fr. Benny Kallikatt, and the staff members congratulated the students and their parents.Open in app