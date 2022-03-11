Little provision of funds for region

- Trauma Care Units at Nanded, Jalna

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 11: In the budget presented by the state Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, the share of Marathwada was disappointed. Since there is no substantial provision for any scheme, the question arises as to how the scheme will work. Experts say that although the plans for each district are visible, they are of a minor nature.

Agri Research Center at Basmat

Balasaheb Thackeray Agricultural Research Center will be set up at Basmat (Dist. Hingoli) and research will be done in this center mainly to increase the productivity of turmeric crop. A fund of Rs 100 crore was announced for this.

Special action plan for cotton and soybean

Considering the extent of cotton and soybean cultivation in Vidarbha and Marathwada, Rs.1000 crore will be provided in the next 3 years for special action plan to bring the productivity of all farmers there on par with progressive farmers and for value chain development.

Rs 50 cr to VNMA University of Parbhani

Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University, Parbhani is completing 50 years, they will be provided Rs. 50 crore each for research.

Irrigation scheme in Osmanabad

Under the revival of irrigation facilities for the aspiring district, a scheme will be implemented to rehabilitate the irrigation facilities in Osmanabad, Gadchiroli and Nandurbar by converting the percolation lakes into storage ponds on the lines of Washim district.

Mobile Laboratory for Marathwada

A total of three mobile laboratories will be set up, one each for Vidarbha, Marathwada and the rest of Maharashtra to increase the productivity of indigenous cows and buffaloes. High yielding cows and buffaloes will be fertilized in the female seed laboratory and female embryo transplantation facility will be made available to the common cows and buffaloes at affordable rates and at the doorsteps of the farmers.

Trauma Care Units in Nanded, Jalna

A provision of Rs 100 crore (as capital expenditure) and Rs 18 crore (as recurring expenditure)has been made to establish first class trauma care units of 50-beds each in Nanded, Jalna and Ahmednagar under public health scheme.

100-beds gynaecological hospitals in Hingoli, Aurangabad

The 100-beds gynaecological hospitals will be set up in Hingoli and Aurangabad.It will attend issues relating to women and neo-natal care. One such hospital is being constructed at Beed.

New psychiatric hospital in Jalna

A new psychiatric hospital of 365 beds will be set up in Jalna by spending Rs 65 crore.

Jalna to Nanded Expressway

Under the late Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, there are plans to extend Nagpur to Bhandara-Gondia and Nagpur to Gadchiroli.The Mahamarg’s 77 per cent work has been completed. Hence the fund has been allocated for acquisition of land to construct an expressway connecting between Jalna and Nanded.

Jalna-Jalgaon train route

The development of railway routes from Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijanath and Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded is underway.Meanwhile, the proposal to provide financial assistance to new railway project Jalna-Jalgaon is under consideration.

The proposal of Mumbai-Jalna-Nanded-Hyderabad bullet train is also being pursued with the Central Government.

Marathwada Mukti Sangram

The state government has announced allocation of Rs 75 crore for programmes to mark 75 years of Marathwada Mukti Sangram.