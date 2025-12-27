Little Star School celebrates Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Star English High School, Fazalpura celebrated its 52nd Annual Day woven around the theme ‘Retro-revival,’ recently.

Principal Saba Khan welcomed the audience. Students danced to the tune of songs with colourful props. The audience were enthralled by a colourful and very well-organized dance drama. The theme-based dances - both old, new - traditional and folk dances captivated the guests. The most riveting performance which drew unceasing applause was the ‘Aawad Mala Shikshanachi... and mobile addiction.’ President Mohammad Aslam Khan and director Anamika Supekar appreciated students and teachers.