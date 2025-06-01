Live-in assault case takes new turn with cross-complaint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant development in the brutal assault case involving a live-in couple, the MIDC Waluj Police have officially booked four individuals, including the woman involved, for grievously attacking Amol Shinde (30), a social and political activist from Sanjaynagar.

As reported earlier, the incident occurred at Mhada Colony on May 29, when Shinde had gone to reclaim Rs 5 lakh he allegedly gave his former partner for purchasing a plot. Instead, he was ambushed and beaten with an iron rod, sticks, and other weapons, sustaining multiple injuries including a fractured hand and 20 stitches to the head. The prime accused, Akansha(Name changed) Bankar, along with her family members Devidas, Samadhan alias Kaka, and Mayur Bankar has been named in the FIR. Police sources confirmed that the accused not only assaulted Shinde but also issued death threats. The investigation is being spearheaded by Assistant Police Inspector Kailash Lahane under the supervision of Senior PI. Meanwhile, a counter-complaint filed by Akansha Bankar accusing Shinde of rape and abuse is also under active investigation, adding a complex legal dimension to the case.