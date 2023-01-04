Live-in partner dupes man

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A woman living in a relationship with an old man duped him of his ATM card along with the pin, jewellery and documents of the house. The woman and her accomplice Asef Gulab Shah (Qureshi Mohalla, Daulatabad) have been booked.

Police said, Kashinath Avdhoot Puri (61, Chaitanyanagar, Padegaon) is a retired employee. He was living in a relationship with the accused woman. His live-in partner along with her accomplice Asef duped him of jewellery, ATM card and documents of the house and fled. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station on Tuesday.