Lively and fun-filled LTCC Magic show leaves the kids in awe

Aurangabad: The lively and fun-filled ‘Magic show’ organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club left the kids in awe as they watched Magician Amit Solanki performing various illusions, tricks and games with charm and charisma. The lawn of Lokmat Bhavan was abuzz with hundreds of kids who spent their evening watching mesmerizing Magic tricks and munching on the complimentary G2 snacks.

The LTCC Magic show was organised on Sunday specially for the Campus Club members. The kids of all ages and their parents watched the show with great curiosity and were amazed to see the magic tricks. This show had it all, right from magic tricks like fire eating trick, making glass float in the air to pulling out guitar from a book, creating numerous colourful clothes from a single piece of cloth, creating LTCC logo from a blank cloth, making things appear from an empty box, pulling handkerchief from a balloon, bringing G2 snacks from an empty box and several others tricks really made it seemed like students are witnessing something incredible. The tricks left the children astonished and mesmerized. The magic tricks performed on the tunes of enjoyable music really enhanced the performances. Veena Bhate, assistant general manager Lokmat and G2 branding, Vishal Sancheti, sales and distribution head, Vivek Chopda, super stockist, Sagarika Kothari, owner Obsess Cosmetics and Sanjay Shinde, area sales manager were present. Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad executed the event.

Kids and adults glued to their seats

The interesting and distinctive style of the magician kept everybody astounded. Children were very amazed by the props used in the show and could not stop clapping as Solanki unfolded his magic tricks one by one. The children remained glued to the show and watched the show with great curiosity till it ended. Solanki also warned the kids not to try these tricks at home.

G2 snacks a hit among children

Not only Magic, but the LTCC members also enjoyed the free G2 snacks served at the venue. Students thronged to the booth set up on the lawns to get their hands on the yummy G2 snacks. Every kid was being given a packet of their choice of the tasty G2 snack. The kids munched down on the entire packet of the snacks within minutes watching the magic tricks. The yummy taste left the children wanting for more.