Lok Adalat helps nine couples rebuild their marital lives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the National Lok Adalat organised at the Family Court here on Saturday, amicable settlements were successfully reached between both parties in 15 cases. In nine of these cases, both sides chose to forgive each other’s mistakes with a big heart and agreed to resume their married lives. As a result, the marital bonds of nine couples are set to blossom once again.

A total of 40 Family Court cases were placed for settlement during the National Lok Adalat. Of these, 15 cases were disposed of after both parties agreed to a compromise, according to information provided by Family Court administrator Vandana Kochar. Along with cases from other courts, retired judge Makarand Advant served as the panel head for Family Court Panel No. 16. advocate Chhaya Gaikwad acted as a panel member, while counsellor P. R. Kachewar extended support. The Lok Adalat was conducted under the guidance of principal chief judge Palak N. Jamadar.