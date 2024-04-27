Lokmat Education Expo Part-II

There is a great career opportunity in plastic engineering. The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) which is located in the Chikalthana- MIDC area, offers three years PG-DPPT, DPT, DPMT, PD-PMD courses. It also has courses for students after class 10. There are modern facilities for education at the institute.

2) Garud Zep Career Academy

A flow of youths was seen at the Garud Zep Career Academy stall with the motto 'Pankh Amhi Deto, Uncha Bharari Tumhi Ghya (We give you wings, you take flight)'. The Academy has a competitive examination guidance centre. Since 2009, the academy has guided and coached students to become soldiers, police and government officers in large numbers in the State. Its features included modern facilities, spacious buildings and written practice tests.

3) SDA English School

Sant Dnyaneshwar Academy School and Junior College' which provides quality education is located in a natural surrounding area near the city. It offers learning as per the CBSE pattern and State Board. The schools impart education from play groups, nursery, junior KG, senior KG, as well as standard first to 10th. It has a limited number of students, highly qualified faculty, a computer laboratory and providing individual attention.

4) Srividya Institute of Skill Development

'Robotics and Hobby Electronics' is being taught to school students by the Srividya Institute of Skill Development at Ulkanagari. Students are helped to understand the concepts of robotics and create their own electronic projects. Coding and skills are taught. It offers summer camps of five days, ten days and 20 days.

5) CSR International School

The characteristic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International School (CSR International School) is that it gives importance to sports in the line of education. The school focuses on sports, education and health. It offers education from nursery to class 8. The students are taught the syllabus as per the CBSE pattern. A special syllabus has been designed for development of the intellectual skills among students.

6) G-TEC JainX Education

IT Magic Summer Vocation Course is being conducted by G-TEC JainX Education. Two-month regular and one-month fast-track courses are available here. Courses like Generative AI, Python Coding, Web Expert, and Social Media Expert are taught here. More information about the courses is being given at their stall at the Lokmat Education Expo.

7) Bhagwat Commerce Classes

'Bhagwat Commerce Classes' which is famous for coaching commerce courses has maintained continuous traditional success over the last 33 years. The inspiring success story of more than 12 thousand students is the glory of the classes. The classes offer coaching and guidance for 11th and 12th standards (Commerce) as well as for CA, CS, and CMA foundation examinations.

8) Physics Wallah

Are you confused about which branch to choose after class 10th? Are you confused about which career field to select? Do you want to ease your journey to become a doctor or an engineer? Specially for you, Physics Wallah is organising a 5-day 'Mega Counselling Session' on 'PW Guide-from Confusion to Clarity.'

9) Juddi Group

'Juddi Group' counsels and helps with education abroad. Students also are given personal, comprehensive information like scholarships for foreign education, visas, educational loans for students, and selection of foreign colleges and universities. Juddi Group has been guiding students for the past 15 years for 650 universities and 48,000 courses across the world.

10) Gaikwad Educational Group

Gaikwad Educational Group is seen as a leading coaching institute.

Detailed information about Gaikwad Classes, Gaikwad Pre-School, Gaikwad Global School and Gaikwad Olympiad School is being given in the education exhibition. Parents and students were seen seeking information about various educational institutions of Gaikwad Educational Group.

11) MGM University

A crowd of parents and students could be seen at the exhibition stall of the prominent 'MGM University' of Marathwada. Multiple options, from engineering, and medical to the school of film art, were made available here. The features of the university included courses with NEP 2020, global tie-ups and world-class infrastructure.