Lokmat Education Fair 2023

1) Parmanand Public School and Junior College

Parmanand Public School and Junior College have its grand building behind Bajaj Hospital on Beed Bypass Road. The school director is an ex-IAF and an officer from Air Force who had fought the Kargil War. The education from Standard 1st to 12th is imparted here. All three streams including Arts, Commerce and Science are available here for 11th and 12th students. The student seeking admission in Standard 1st steps out of the school only after passing Standard 12th successfully. There is the Parmanand College of Fire Engineering and Safety Management and it offer courses of duration from six months to one year.

2) Khadke Biology

The city’s ‘Khadke Biology’ classes which is a popular Maha Brand of Maharashtra for NEET Biology has set up a stall at the education fair. For the last 12 years, Dr Pradeep Khadke Sir is teaching Biology subject to the students. The classes conducted are 11th & 12th NEET/MHT-CET, Foundation Batch, Repeater Batch NEET/MHT-CET, Test-Series Batch and Crash Course. Mission 720 Test-series, Butterfly Test-series and one new group Test-series are being launched this year. Those completing the test series in three phases - Basic, Standard and Application - get cent per cent marks.

3) Sakar PCMB classes

Persistence, Perseverance, Hard Work... Success! means Sakar PCMB Classes. Two renowned educational institutes of the city 'PF - Physics Forum and C3 - Chavan Chemistry Classes' having a long teaching experience of 17 to 20 years got united and are conducting classes under the name 'Sakar PCMB'. The students are benefitted as it helps them to learn PCMB in one place. Director Yashwant Chavan, Dr Praveen Mahajan, Abhijit Peshkar and Vijay Thorat are the best team teaching the students here.

4) Pravara Rural Engineering College

Pravara Rural Engineering College affiliated with Savitribai Phule University (Pune) and NAAC accredited has set up a stall at the education fair. The guidance regarding the Engineering admission process (professional course) is being done here. The professional courses available on the college campus at Loni are Engineering, Polytechnic, B.Pharmacy, D.Pharmacy, Architect, MBA, MCA, Agriculture, Agriculture Biotechnology, Agri-Business Management, ITI, while the professional courses available on the Nashik campus are Engineering, B.Pharmacy, D.Pharmacy, MBA, etc.