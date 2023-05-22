Lokmat Education Fair to start on June 2

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students after completing class tenth, twelfth, or graduation are often confused about choosing further educational options. They are always worried about choosing which educational institutions and giving which competitive examinations. Should they opt for jobs or should try for higher education? The answers to all these questions will be available in the ‘Lokmat Education Fair’ to be held at Lokmat Bhavan Hall between June 2 and 4. Reputed education institutes, not only from the state but also from other states will participate in the fair and will impart information to the students and their parents about their courses.

The coaching classes from the city which are preparing the students for IIT, NEET, and other examinations, information about various courses from class 7th to graduation, preparations for the competitive examinations from class fifth, computers, hardware, software, networking and other courses, UPSC, MPSC, Banking examination classes will be available in the fair.

Information about the institutions providing courses in fashion, animation, graphics, designing, creativity and retail, IT, gaming, and Arts will be available.

Entry for the fair will be free for all from the back gate of Lokmat Bhavan between 11 am and 8 pm. The organisers have appealed to the parents to visit the exhibition with their children and get information for nurturing their bright future.

Contact these numbers

For further information about the Lokmat Education Fair contact Arjun Dethe 9921481147, Kailas Dhage 9673759585, Satyajeet Ghuge 8390903349, Sachin Tathe 9850703600, Hemant Wagh 9096687066 and Mahesh Autade 8888837874.