Lokmat presents 'To Ha Vitthal Barva' musical programme today

Journey of Pandharpur pilgrimage will come alive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat, in honour of the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, is organizing a musical programme titled 'To Ha Vitthal Barva' on Saturday. The event will be held at Tapadia Natyamandir, Nirala Bazar at 3 pm.

This musical journey will transport the audience to the realm of the Pandharpur pilgrimage, captivating the devotees in attendance. The programme has been organized by Lokmat in commemoration of the birth centenary of senior freedom fighter and founding editor of Lokmat, late Jawaharlal Darda.

Renowned singer Ravindra Khomane, known for his melodious voice echoing through the hills of Marathwada, will grace the stage with his soulful renditions. Accompanying him will be Anagha Kale and Gaurav Pawar, both accomplished vocalists. Lokmat consistently delivers exceptional programmes, and this devotional music event promises to be no exception.

Programme open for all

Everyone can participate and experience the divine ambiance of 'Vitthalnam.' The entry to the programme is free for all, and families are encouraged to attend and immerse themselves in the joyous atmosphere. For further information, interested individuals can contact Tanuja Bhalerao at 9850406017.