Lokmat Property Show

Sheetal Kasliwal

In the heart of the city, Kranti Chowk, Arihant Group has its luxurious housing project ‘Arihant Palacio’. It is a luxurious apartment of 3 BHK dining flats. The facilities provided here are state-of-the-art to suit the modern lifestyle. The project is receiving a good response from customers. Meanwhile, the launching of the 3 BHK flat project 'Arihant Indrakamal' near Kotla Colony’s overhead water tank, on Adalat Road, will be held soon. The group is also developing a commercial project 'Ashiyana Trade Centre' touching Jalna Road, at Five-Star Industrial Estate in Shendra. It comprises shops, offices, showrooms and 2 restaurants.

Vastushree Developers

Ashutosh Navandar

Built-in Garkheda, the 'Orchid Apartment' has 2 BHK luxurious flats. The project has received an overwhelming response from the customers and out of 22 flats, presently 2 flats are left. ‘Sainik Vihar’ is a 'Budget Home' project at Kanchanwadi. There are 450 flats of 1, 2 and BHK and only a few flats are left. ‘Pratapgad’ is another housing project of 48 flats, situated in front of ‘Sainik Vihar’. It has 2 BHK flats. The information about the 'Vastushree Radhanagari' project comprising 60 plots in the Kanchanwadi area is also available in the exhibition.

Nagpal Group

Neelkanth Nagpal

Nagpal Group, which had constructed the city’s first apartment, has set up their stall in the property show. The information about the modern housing project of 3 BHK’s 35 flats ‘Palm Leaves’ on Beed Bypass Road touch, near Shahnoorwadi Railway Crossing, is also being given to the customers and is becoming an attraction at the exhibition. The information on Kanchanwadi area’s housing project ‘Meadows Hill Mist’ having 2 and 3 BHK flat apartments and 3 BHK duplex bungalows and Nirman Bharti City Centre at Savarkar Chowk Road in Samarthnagar is also being given to visitors. This is a commercial project and has showrooms, offices and hospitals. Besides, the information about Nagpal Group's 'Mary Gold' project at Hadapsar in Pune is also being given here.