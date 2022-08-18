Lokmat Property Show 2022 to be inaugurated today

- Fulfill your dream of owning a house: Multiple options under one roof

- Expo between August 19 to 21: Hundreds of projects from renowned builders

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

A golden opportunity has arrived for the citizens who have always dreamt of buying their own house. The three-day expo 'Lokmat Property Show 2022' will be inaugurated on August 19 at 11 am at Lokmat Bhawan hall on Jalna Road by G Shrikant, joint commissioner, State Goods and Service Tax. You can fulfill your and your family's dream by booking a home within these three days.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Maharashtra president Pramod Khairnar, Credai Aurangabad president Nitin Bagadiya, director Pride Group (sponsor) Navin Bagadiya, and director, Nabhraj group, Rajesh Butole will specially be present. The main sponsor of this Lokmat Property Show 2022 is Manjeet Pride Group and co-sponsor Nabhraj Group.

Earlier in March 2022, hundreds of people have gone to live in their rightful homes by booking at the Lokmat Property Show. They have fulfilled the dream of buying a house through Lokmat Property Show. There are still lakhs of people living in rented houses in the city. There are many families who are living together. But now as the children have grown up, that house is becoming inadequate. Such families need bigger houses. Many parents from Marathwada want to buy a house in Aurangabad for their child's education, some have decided to settle in this city after retirement. Investors are also trying to earn profit by investing in houses and plots instead of bearing losses by investing in something else considering the future price rise.

The expo will provide information about hundreds of home projects of renowned builders of the city. Moreover, many builders are also going to provide transport arrangements to interested buyers to the actual site if they like the home. Those who do booking on the spot will also get the benefit of discounts. Organizers have appealed to people to visit the Lokmat Property Show between 9 am and 8 pm from August 19 to 21 and become a homeowner. visitors will be given entry from the back gate of Lokmat Bhavan.

Free entry and parking

Citizens who visit the Lokmat Property Show will be given free entry. The parking facility will be free. Hence one can spend hours in this exhibition without worry and take information about hundreds of home projects.

Right time to buy a home

Maharashtra's beloved deity Ganpati Bappa is arriving in a few days. Now is the right time to buy a rightful house and move into a ready-made housing project on the occasion of Ganeshotsav, followed by Dussehra and Diwali Padwa. 'Lokmat' has given a golden change to the customers by organizing Property Show 2022. We feel fortunate that Lokmat has made Manjeet Pride Group the main sponsor for this three-day exhibition. Information about Manjit Pride's most popular home project 'My World and My Home' will be available and also information about the home projects of other reputed builders of the city will be available at one place.

--Navin Bagdia, Director, Manjeet Pride Group

Huge savings of time and money

Every year 'Lokmat Property Show' is organized and a large number of houses are booked in this expo giving a big boost to the construction sector. There are housing projects of renowned builders in and around the city. It will take at least three months to visit all these projects and get information. However, all these builders are coming together in 'Lokmat Property Show'. Information about hundreds of home projects will be available at one place. Here it will be easy to choose the best dream home with multiple options. This will save a lot of time and money of the customers. Nabhraj Group is a co-sponsor and customers will get information about our various home projects.

-- Rajesh Butole, Director, Nabhraj Group