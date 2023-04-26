Lokmat Times Campus Club Education Expo starts from April 28
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 26, 2023 09:50 PM 2023-04-26T21:50:08+5:30 2023-04-26T21:50:08+5:30
One stop destination for ‘Mission Admission’, three-day exhibition
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) Education Expo is set to begin on April 28 at Lokmat Bhavan hall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Organized by LTCC and powered by IIB Career Institute, the three-day exhibition aims to be a one-stop destination for students and parents seeking admission information, educational materials, and classes ranging from pre-primary to high school.
The Education Expo will take place at Lokmat Bhavan Hall and will feature stalls offering coaching classes, summer camps, career counseling, stationery shops, toy shops, libraries, kids wear shops, sports, health, and fitness clubs, abacus classes, dance and singing classes, and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the diverse range of educational opportunities available to them under one roof.
The exhibition will be inaugurated at 10 am on Friday, and will continue for three days from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm daily. The organizers have urged visitors to take advantage of this opportunity to shape their child's future.
'Puppet Show' for children on Saturday
One of the highlights of the event is a puppet show by renowned artist Satyajit Padhye, which will take place on April 29 at 5.30 pm at the education expo.
Involvement of these reputed institutions:
1) IIB Career Institute
2) Little Wonders International School
3) St Patrick's School
4) Winchester International School
5) Sai Chaitanya Techno School
6) Indo-British Global School
7) Wockhardt Global School
8) Medicos 30
9) Jito Delhi Public School
10) Sarvodaya International School
11) Simran Coaching Classes
12) Param Institute
13) Starship VFS and Animation Academy
14) Desarda Public School
15) Dr Yash Raj Pardeshi AOB
16) ICJF Institute of Creative JETS Foundation
17) SIP Abacus
18) Litmus Academy
19) Mahatma Gandhi Mission School
20) Apex English School and Jr College
21) VR Scholdon School
22) Dr Anil Inichar Coaching Trading and Research
23) Cipet
23) AB International School
24) Tryon School of Animation
25) The Aloe Door
26) JK Jadhav Knowledge Centre Rajshree Shahu Institute of Management
27) Narayana Group of Institutions