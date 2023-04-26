Lokmat Times Campus Club Education Expo starts from April 28

One stop destination for ‘Mission Admission’, three-day exhibition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) Education Expo is set to begin on April 28 at Lokmat Bhavan hall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Organized by LTCC and powered by IIB Career Institute, the three-day exhibition aims to be a one-stop destination for students and parents seeking admission information, educational materials, and classes ranging from pre-primary to high school.

The Education Expo will take place at Lokmat Bhavan Hall and will feature stalls offering coaching classes, summer camps, career counseling, stationery shops, toy shops, libraries, kids wear shops, sports, health, and fitness clubs, abacus classes, dance and singing classes, and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the diverse range of educational opportunities available to them under one roof.

The exhibition will be inaugurated at 10 am on Friday, and will continue for three days from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm daily. The organizers have urged visitors to take advantage of this opportunity to shape their child's future.

'Puppet Show' for children on Saturday

One of the highlights of the event is a puppet show by renowned artist Satyajit Padhye, which will take place on April 29 at 5.30 pm at the education expo.

Involvement of these reputed institutions:

1) IIB Career Institute

2) Little Wonders International School

3) St Patrick's School

4) Winchester International School

5) Sai Chaitanya Techno School

6) Indo-British Global School

7) Wockhardt Global School

8) Medicos 30

9) Jito Delhi Public School

10) Sarvodaya International School

11) Simran Coaching Classes

12) Param Institute

13) Starship VFS and Animation Academy

14) Desarda Public School

15) Dr Yash Raj Pardeshi AOB

16) ICJF Institute of Creative JETS Foundation

17) SIP Abacus

18) Litmus Academy

19) Mahatma Gandhi Mission School

20) Apex English School and Jr College

21) VR Scholdon School

22) Dr Anil Inichar Coaching Trading and Research

23) Cipet

23) AB International School

24) Tryon School of Animation

25) The Aloe Door

26) JK Jadhav Knowledge Centre Rajshree Shahu Institute of Management

27) Narayana Group of Institutions