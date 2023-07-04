Lokmat Times Campus Club in new avatar…,, A packed calendar with more than 30 activities, Science show, robotics, state-level sports planned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Lokmat Times Campus Club, the prestigious club that has honed and nurtured skills and talent of thousands of school students over the last 24 years, is coming up in a whole new avatar this year. More than 30 innovative competitions not only at the city but also at the state level and shows that offer experiential learning are among the event planned that have excited students, parents and teachers community.

The calendar of events has been designed in such a way that students can explore their expertise in the fields of science, robotics, arts, painting, sports, and other skills.

Robotics workshop to be great attraction

Students have great curiosity about robots, the machines science fans say will be playing a great role in our lives in the future. In a one of its kind workshop, students will see how the machines are made and function. They will also witness competitions wherein robot models created by engineering students will vie for supremacy.

Science Utsav’s show

A team of the reputed Mumbai-based organisation Science Utsav will host a science show specially for the Campus Club members in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Pre-primary and primary students will witness wonders of science through live experiments.

Sports, drawing, handwriting, fancy dress,

singing… CC will host it all

Students from nursery to the class tenth can take part in the plethora of year-long events including various game competitions, drawing, handwriting, fancy dress, eco-friendly idol making, bubble show, singing and dancing, cricket, inter-school championships, Model United Nations and seminars.

Visit to printing press, learning nuances of journalism

Students of class fifth onwards will get an opportunity to visit the Lokmat printing press (Schools must take prior appointment) and can watch the newspaper production in process. They will also be interacting with our esteemed editors, and gain knowledge about journalism.

Prize bonanza… Lucky draw gifts worth Rs 2 lakh

This year the Campus Club membership fees remain unchanged at Rs 250. Students get gifts including an attractive bag worth Rs 499 and also gift coupons worth Rs 5000 not to mention a year full of novel activities that will give the kids competitive edge. They can also win gifts worth Rs 2 lakh including smart watches, trendy air buds and much more through a lucky draw.

Maha Games, cricket on a grander scale

Maha Games, the most popular sporting event among school children in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will now go state-level. Winners of the Maha Games to be held in the city in October, will take part in the grand State-level games scheduled at Pune in November. Interschool cricket competitions will also be held at the city as well as at the Maharashtra level.