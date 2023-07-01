Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan recreate 'Baaki sab theek' track from 'Bhediya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Actor Kriti Sanon, who reunited for a shoot with her 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan on Saturday recreated 'Baaki sab theek' song from the movie.

Kriti took to Instagram and treated fans with a video featuring Varun along with a caption, "Wolfing around after ages..Had to ask "Baaki Sab Theek" !! Missed you Veedeeee!"

In the video, Kriti and Varun can be seen twinning in white outfits while they re-create 'Baaki sab theek' track.

As soon as the video was posted Kriti's fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Varun wrote, "U too the moon."

Released on November 25, 2022, Bhediya featured Varun alongside Kriti Sanon. It is Bollywood's first creature comedy directed by Amar Kaushik.

The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Varun is also super excited for 'Bhediya' sequel. Recently, announced the release year of the film.

Taking to Insta, Varun dropped the picture and video from the event last night along with an announcement.

Sharing the video and picture, "Bhediya2 - 2025. Excited and grateful to get one more opportunity to be back as BHEDIYA. My second with the maverick @amarkaushik, 3 rd with my friend and visionary #dineshvijan backed by the passionate @officialjiostudios & #jyotideshpande. My boys @sachinjigar and @nirenbhatt."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in 'Citadel' alongside actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Varun also has 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July.

Kriti, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas.

She will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganpath: Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff and in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

