Long queues for filing nomination papers on last day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Arrangements were made for aspirant candidates from Prabhag Nos. 3, 4 and 5 to file their nomination papers at the Solid Waste Management Office near Aamkhas Ground. On the last day for filing nominations, candidates and their supporters began gathering from 11 am itself. There was not much of a crowd until 12.30 pm, after which it gradually started increasing. Candidates who did not receive tickets from the AIMIM, along with their supporters, raised strong slogans in front of the Smart City Office. As only a few hours remained for filing nominations, the crowd swelled further.

Hundreds of supporters began accompanying individual candidates. There was hardly any space left to stand in front of the Smart City Office. Even the tent where scrutiny of nomination papers was being carried out became extremely crowded. Separate queues were formed for men and women to file nominations. At 2.45 pm, the police cleared the area inside the tent. An announcement was made that the nomination papers of every candidate who was in the queue would be accepted even if the time had elapsed. Following this, candidates stood patiently in line. The process of accepting nomination papers continued until 4 pm.

Entry of an accused in a murder case

Recently, a rickshaw driver was murdered at the railway station. In connection with this case, the accused, Mujeeb Don, was brought from Harsul Jail in a police vehicle. He stood in the queue to file his nomination paper. After filing the nomination, he left again in the police vehicle.

Candidate’s pocket picked

As the crowd at the nomination centre increased significantly, pickpockets took advantage of the situation. A candidate’s pocket was picked, which contained ₹5,000 meant as the deposit to be submitted along with the nomination paper. Following this incident, staff repeatedly issued announcements over the microphone asking people to remain cautious of pickpockets.

Ticket of ‘that’ candidate cut in Kiradpura

In Kiradpura Prabhag No. 12, the AIMIM party had announced Mohammed Asrar as its candidate. On Tuesday, his candidature was cancelled and Wajed Jahagirdar was given the ticket instead. Haji Isaq, who had opposed Asrar’s candidature, was given the party’s nomination in the women’s reserved category from the same prabhag.