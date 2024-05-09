LS polls: Samant interacts businessmen; factory workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s industries minister Uday Samant today

appealed to the factory workers to vote for the Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre while addressing the Marathwada Industrial and General Workers Association meeting organised at the late Bhanudas Chaval Auditorium in the afternoon. The union’s Subhash Patil, general secretary Kishore Patil, Jairam Nage, Bhausaheb Shinde, and Vilas Bhumre were present on the occasion.

The minister also interacted with important persons of the business fraternity at a hotel situated on Jalna Road this afternoon. Bhumre along with MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, and district chief Rajendra Janjal were present on the occasion.

Pudiwale Baba

MVA candidate is a ‘Pudiwale Baba’. Hence do not fall prey to his tricks. He has done nothing beyond giving false assurances (‘pudiyas’) and criticised Samant at the workers' meet.

As reported earlier, the minister has addressed a lawyers' meeting at Savitri Lawns (Beed Bypass) on Wednesday. Former legislator Kailas Patil, office-bearers of different lawyers and advocates associations including Nitin Chaudhary, Rajendra Tambe, Bhausaheb Landge, Ashok Thakre, Sadanand Sonawane, Madhuri Adwant, and others.