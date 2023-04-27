LTCC presents golden opportunity for 'NEET' practice exam on Sunday

Today is the last day of registration; reporting time 1.30 pm and exam will start at 2.30 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) is all set to organize a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) mock exam on April 30, providing aspiring doctors with a golden opportunity to test their preparation for the upcoming exams. The exam reporting time will be 1:00 pm and the exam will start at 2:30 pm.

What will be the syllabus?

This practice exam is exclusively designed for students appearing on May 7, 2023, and 11th standard students appearing for NEET in 2024. The syllabus for 12th standard students appearing for the May 7 exam will be the complete PCB syllabus of 11th and 12th, while the syllabus for 11th standard students appearing in 2024 will be the NCERT syllabus for PCB.

Pre-registration required

Admission to the 'NEET' exam is free. But it requires prior registration. For more information one may contact 7387333878, 9423731873. Registration for the exam is mandatory, and there are no fees charged. The first three students from each group will receive cash prizes of Rs 5001, Rs 3001, and Rs 2001, respectively. Besides, the first 100 students from each group will receive consolation prizes, and every student will get a writing pad and pen.

Centre for examination

The centre for the examination will be MGM University, JNEC College Building, MGM Campus and N-6 Cidco.