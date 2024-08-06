M Pharm admissions date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for admissions to the M Pharmacy course was extended up to August 8.

It may be noted that the registration for postgraduate pharmacy course admissions for the academic year 2024-25 started on July 29 while its last date was August 5.

With the extension of the date, the aspirants can apply and upload the required documents up to August 8. The candidates who have obtained non-zero positive scores in the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and are valid for the years 2024-25 can be registered for admission.

The registered students should verify the documents and confirm the application forms in online or physical mode on or before August 9. There will be two types of seats non-sponsored and sponsored.

Box

--The candidate should have passed a Bachelor’s in Pharmacy Degree from a recognised institute and has scored not less than fifty-five per cent of the maximum marks (aggregate of 4 years of B.Pharm.)

--Also one should have obtained a non-zero positive score in GPAT to be eligible for non-sponsored seats.

--For sponsored seats, candidates should have a minimum of two years of full-time work experience in a registered firm or company, industry or educational or research institute or any Government Department or autonomous organization in the relevant field.

Box

--Date of displaying provisional merit list August 11

--Aspirants can submit grievances if any against the list between August 12 and 14

-The final merit list will be declared on August 16