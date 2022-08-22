M Phil, Ph D researchers to get BARTI fellowship after 1-yr

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

Those candidates who registered for M Phil and Ph D research in the academic year 2021-22 will get Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) fellowship.

It may be noted that BARTI which is an autonomous body of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, provides fellowship toM Phil and Ph D researchers belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) since 2013.

However, those candidates who registered for the research during the last academic year were not given it. The registration process was not implemented for them.

The researchers who have been waiting for the fellowship pursued the matter with BARTI and the State Government. They had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit to the city in July end.

Finally, it published an advertisement to invite applications from the candidates who registered for M Phil or Ph D in any recognised university between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

The online registration process will commence on August 25 while its last date is September 25. Aspirants can submit a hard copy of the application form up to September 30.