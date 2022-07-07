M Phil researchers get 1 more opportunity to submit dissertation

Aurangabad, July 7:

There is good news for hundreds of M Phil researchers within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) as they will get one more opportunity to complete the course by submitting the dissertation.

Hundreds of candidates took admissions to M Phil research in different departments of BAMU until 2020. There were 18 departments which used to offer M Phil course. There were 20 seats in each department.

The Central Government abolished M Phil from 2020 with the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP). There are hundreds of candidates who have taken theory papers but failed to submit their dissertation due to some problems.

The University Grants Commission also issued guidelines to allow students to submit a dissertation.

Considering this, the university decided to provide one more opportunity to submit the dissertation to those who have appeared for the theory paper before the academic year 2018-19. Each candidate can submit the dissertation till December 31, 2022, with a fine of Rs 5,000. The candidates will have to submit an application form for the extension.

The officers said that a case-to-case review of students' work will be done by the Research Advisory Committee (ARC). “On the recommendation of the supervisor and the head of the department, each individual case will be given an extension,” the officers said.

Box

M Phil candidates eligible for fellowship, Ph D admissions

All M Phil holders are exempted from Ph D Entrance Test (PET) and can apply for Ph D admissions. The M Phil candidates from the reserved category can get fellowships from several Government agencies.