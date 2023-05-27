M Sc exams to begin on May 31, others on June 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The M Sc and M Com examinations to be conducted by the Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will begin on May 31 and June 6 respectively.

The students of M A and professional courses will appear for the examination son June 13. Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharti Gawli said that there are 78 centres for the students of the 32 courses.

Deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza said that the highest number of centres would be Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (31) followed by Beed (21), Jalna and Dharashiv (13 each).

The undergraduate course examinations were between May 21 and April 16. The evaluation work of answer books is at the final stage.

The examinations of all the PG courses (pattern 2021) will commence on the same day. The M SC examinations will commence on May 31 while the M Com examinations will be held from June 6.

The university officers said that examinations of M A, B Ed, B P Ed, M Ed, M P Ed, LLB, LLM, MBA, Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses would be conducted from June 13. The PG ( June 2015 pattern) already began at 78 centres on May 16.