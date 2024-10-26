Maanika Sodhi of NVS in U-14 Maharashtra team
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 26, 2024 06:10 PM2024-10-26T18:10:03+5:302024-10-26T18:10:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Maanika Sodhi of Nath Valley School has been selected for the Maharashtra team after her outstanding performance at the U-14 state-level Basketball Championship, held recently in Nanded. She will represent Maharashtra at the national-level tournament scheduled to take place in Jharkhand.