MAGIC hosted guidance programme for budding entrepreneurs concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A programme providing comprehensive business guidance to aspiring startups, entrepreneurs, and business professionals concluded today. The 40-hour-long guidance was organised by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) under the Business Enterprise Educational Journey (BEEJ) programme. A total of 28 startups participated in the first batch of the programme.

MAGIC’s Managing Director, Prasad Kokil, emphasised that the course is for budding entrepreneurs (startups, existing business professionals, and students) eager to step into the world of entrepreneurship. It imparts practical insights which are instrumental for early-stage businesses. It equipped participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a competitive business environment.

The course covered various aspects such as company registration and startup registration processes, startup compliance and certifications, sales and marketing, pricing and value proposition, annual business planning, business plan presentations, time management, handling meetings, business commitments, business cycle, and sustainability strategies.

While addressing the valedictory session of the programme, MAGIC Director Ashish Garde pointed out, “ The early-stage startups require significant mentoring, and MAGIC plays a crucial role in fulfilling this need. The course would greatly assist startups in their entrepreneurial journey.” The programme was hosted by Krushna Tekale.