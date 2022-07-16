MAGIC invites applications for project intern

Aurangabad, July 16:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has invited applications for an internship programme ‘Project Intern’ to be held at Magic corporate office at CMIA Bhavan, Aurangabad.

The duration of the internship will be six months. Only those who are interested to learn about the startup ecosystem and want to become an entrepreneur should enroll for this internship opportunity. The last date to apply is July 18. Interested candidates can apply from the link: https://bit.ly/3P0XN4A.