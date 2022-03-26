Magic is working to guide startups in Marathwada - Desai

Inauguration of the office of MAGIC

Aurangabad, March 26:

Facebook and WhatsApp were once small startups, but their product ideas were accepted by others and were supported by experienced people. Today they are ruling the world economy. In their early days, someone came forward and helped them, and the same help is being given to startups through Magic to startups in Marathwada, said State industries minister Subhash Desai. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the office of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) at CMIA Bajaj Bhavan on Saturday.

He interacted with startups that are incubated in Magic. Speaking further, he said that entrepreneurs come up with new ideas, often they do not come to fruition, because they do not know the way to implement the idea, guides play an important role in this time, and MAGIC is working to guide innovative entrepreneurs in Marathwada. MLA Ambadas Danve, district collector Sunil Chavan, entrepreneur Ram Bhogle, CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju, Milind Kank, Sunil Raithatta, Nitin Gupta, Satish Lonikar, Riteish Mishra, Dushyant Patil, Magic office bearers and entrepreneurs were present.

Magic mentored more than 4,500 students

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Garde, director, Magic, said that Magic is India's first incubation center run by an industrial organization and strives to create innovative entrepreneurs in Marathwada as well as Tier 2 and 3 cities across the country. Magic has mentored more than 4,500 students, guided more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and 34 startups, and entered into MoUs with over 50 reputed leading organizations in the field of entrepreneurship in India.