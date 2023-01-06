MAGIC provides platform to startups in AME

- Award-winning and emerging nine startup companies participate in the expo

Aurangabad: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has participated in the region's largest and industry-leading Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023, providing a platform to award-winning and emerging startups in MAGIC to showcase their products.

These include the award winning startups from Central Government's 'MSME Idea Hackathon 2022' and 'Ready Engineer Magic Startups' initiative. Fireball Actingshar Pvt Ltd, Dopar Energy Pvt Ltd, Kam Training Services Pvt Ltd, Fitvers Pvt Ltd, Udharlo Pvt Ltd, Matru Vedah, Wingro Agritech Producer Company Ltd, Sharyu Agro and Food Products Pvt Ltd, Bharat Dental Innovations Pvt Ltd are among the exhibitors in this exhibition. After the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the principal secretary of the State industries department Dr Harshdeep Kamble visited the Magic stall and interacted with the participating startups, and got a thorough insight into their products. Magic director Ashish Garde, industrialist Sunil Raithatha and others were present.