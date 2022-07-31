MAGIC to host virtual exhibition 'TMIH' for startup ecosystem

Expo to be held in August

Aurangabad, July 29:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation (MAGIC) has launched India's first virtual exhibition ‘Tata Technologies MAGIC Innovation Hub’ (TMIH) for the startup ecosystem in collaboration with Tata Technologies Ltd. The exhibition will be organized in the month of August.

TMIH is designed to encourage networking and collaboration between startups, corporate, governments, investors, and other stakeholders of the startup ecosystem. Startups can showcase their innovation at the TMIH virtual exhibition pavilion at ICONN2022. Businesses from all over India and other countries will be visiting this pavilion to look for innovations they can use.

TMIH has also partnered at the national level with ICONN 2022 for the TMIH@ICONN2022 is a 6-months virtual exhibition, starting in the month of August 2022. It will be a virtual platform for startups, budding entrepreneurs, student-led startups especially from Tier 2 and 3 cities, and constituents of the startup ecosystem to connect, showcase their offerings, products and accelerate the synergistic startup-related activities to drive entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic activity.

Registration is mandatory and participation is free. For registration, one can log onto www.bit.ly/TMIHRegistration. Last date to submit an application is August 10. For more details, one can contact innovationhub@magicaurangabad.com.