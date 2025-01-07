MAH-B Design CET to be held on March 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the Maharashtra Bachelor Design-Common Entrance Test (MAH-B-Design-CET) in offline mode on March 29.

The online registration for the test has already started and the last date of online registration and confirmation of the application form is January 27.

Those who qualify the test will get admission to a four-year full-time professional undergraduate degree course-Bachelor of Design for the academic year 2025-26. The CET will be held at the various examination centres within the State. The online application registration schedule and information brochure for this examination have been made available on the official portal of the Cell.

The CET has been devised to check the inclination and aptitude of the students for their keen observations, analytical ability, creative thinking ability, visualization and hand skills. Designers being interested in various aspects of life should be aware of the things happening around them in various spheres like nature-humanity-technology development. The test is divided into two main parts with a total duration of three hours.

-- Part A is MCQ-based questions, for 90 minutes.

--Part B is sketching skill-based and problem-solving ability, for a duration of 90 minute