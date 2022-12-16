Maha Mahotsav at Jaingiri Jatwada on Dec 19

Aurangabad: The Mahamahotsav and annual fair of the Shri 1008 Sankathar Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Jaingiri Jatwada has been organised on December 19. Various programmes have been organised on this occasion. A Mahaarchana and Mahaarti has been organised on the 2799 birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parshwanath.

The yatra will be held under the guidance of Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj. The Dharma Dhwajarohan programme will be held at 9.30 am followed by Mahamastakabhisheka programme at 10.30 am. The temple has been attractively decorated for the occasion. The Mahaarti and Shashtra vachan will be held at 7 pm. The trustees have appealed to the devotees to be present for the yatra mahotsav.