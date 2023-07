Mahamastak abhishek on Shani Amavasya

Aurangabad: A Mahamastak Abhishek Mahotsav has been organized on January 21 at Shani Arishtha Nivarak Bhagwan Munisuvratnath Bhagwan Atishay Kshetra Paithan on the occasion of Shani Amavasya. All the programmes will be held in the presence of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj. The Bhagwan Munisuvratnath Vidhan will be held at 8 am and Dharmadhwaja rohan at 11 am. Acharya Saubhagyashri Bhagwan will deliver a discourse. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programmes.