Mahamastakabhishek ceremony concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Maha Mahotsav and Mahamastak Abhishek of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev was held in the presence of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev concluded with great enthusiasm on March 7 at Kachner. Acharya Devnandiji, Acharya Mayanksagarji, Acharya Ravinandiji, Acharya Chandraguptaji, Acharya Suyashsagarji, Sadhus and Sadhvis were present. The Panchamrut abhishek was performed using milk, curd, kesar, ashta dravya, Anarras and mango juice. Acharya Guptinandiji recited the Shanti Mantra. Devotees from all over the State were present for the programme.