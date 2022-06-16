Mahamastakabhisheka of Bhagwan Rushabhdev held

Aurangabad, June 16:

The Mahamastakabhisheka of the 108 feet idol of Bhagwan Rushabhdev was held at Mangitungi on Wednesday. The cultural programmes began at 7 am. Large number of devotees from Aurangabad participated in the programme. The Pannalal Papdiwal family performed the Mahamastakabhisheka. Pithadhish Ravindrakirtiji performed the Arghya, Dnyanmati Mataji and Chanamati Mataji offered the shrifal. Various religious programmes were held throughout the day. Muni Siddhantkirti, working president Anilkumar Jain, treasurer Pramod Kasliwal and other devotees were present in large numbers.