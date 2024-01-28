Mahant Anandshastriji Maharaj return from Ayodhya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Excitement filled the Pardeshwar Temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on January 24 as devotees warmly welcomed Mahant Anandshastriji Maharaj back from his momentous pilgrimage to Ayodhya. The Mahant, who had been invited to the January 22 installation ceremony of Ram Lalla, was greeted with jubilation and traditional rituals upon his arrival at the temple.

Female devotees led the celebration, performing aarti and worshipping Mahant Anandshastriji Maharaj. Eager followers then lined up for the blessings and wisdom of the Mahant, eager to hear firsthand about his experience at the historic installation ceremony.

Sharing his joy with the crowd, Mahant Anandshastriji Maharaj described the limited access granted to only 4100 devotees from across India for the darshan of Ram Lalla.