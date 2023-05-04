Maharashtra Day at Podar School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2023 07:55 PM 2023-05-04T19:55:01+5:30 2023-05-04T19:55:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Podar International School CBSE celebrated Maharashtra Day. Principal Ravinder Rana, vice-principal Neelam Agrawal and the staff members initiated the ceremony with flag hoisting. The teachers delivered speeches in Marathi and English for adding some extra essence to the day followed by patriotic songs.