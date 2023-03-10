Maharashtra needs Telangana model

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press conference on Friday, National general secretary of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Himanshu Tiwari, announced that his party would implement the Telangana model for farmers if they come to power in Maharashtra.

Tiwari expressed concern over the high number of farmer suicides in the State and called for free electricity, water, and insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakhs for each farmer, just like in Telangana.

Tiwari criticized the Maharashtra government's recent budget, which he called an election gimmick, and stated that farmers should receive Rs 10,000 per acre. The BRS plans to raise the issues of farmers across the country and contest the upcoming assembly elections. However, he declined to comment on the party's stance towards other opposition parties, stating that only Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao could answer that question.

The newly elected party state president Manik Kadam, said that a meeting of the BRS would be held on March 12, where activists from various parties would join the new party.