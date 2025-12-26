Arnav Maharshi among PM award winners

President Draupadi Murmu on Friday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025, to 17-year-old Arnav Maharshi from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for his contribution in the field of science and technology.

Arnav Maharshi was among 20 children from across the country honoured with the award. He was recognised for developing an AI-based rehabilitation device and an active hand wristband designed to assist paralysed patients. The device can be operated through a smartphone or laptop, enabling patients to perform rehabilitation exercises more effectively. The award ceremony was held at the cultural centre of Rashtrapati Bhavan and organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Each awardee received a medal, a memento and a certificate. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Minister of State Savitri Thakur and ministry secretary Anil Malik were present. The awards were conferred on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. A total of 20 children were recognised for exceptional contributions in seven categories, including bravery, science and technology, arts and culture, social service, sports and environment. Two awards were presented posthumously. Of the awardees, nine were boys and 11 were girls. Congratulating the awardees, President Murmu described them as true representatives of India’s ‘Amrit generation’. She said their achievements reflected courage, innovation and perseverance despite various challenges, and expressed confidence that they would inspire other youths and contribute to the goal of a developed India by 2047.