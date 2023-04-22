Mahatma Basaveshwar Jayanti celebrated with enthusiasm

Women-led procession: Lively scene of Mahatma Basaveshwar, Shankar-Parvati seated in a chariot.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Saturday, a procession and a vehicle rally were held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to celebrate the Jayanti of Jagajyothi Mahatma Basaveshwar. The Mahatma Basaveshwar Zilla Mahotsav Samiti led a procession from Sangameshwar Math in Fakirwadi, which was adorned with lively depiction of Mahatma Basaveshwar, Shankar-Parvati, and Lord Ganpati. The procession that was led by community women concluded at Fakirwadi after passing via Pandariba, Sansthan Ganpati, Shahgunj, City Chowk, Machili Khadak, Gulmandi and Dewan Devdi. President Sandhya Limbhare, Working president Sunanda Lakde, Aarti Kabade, Deepali Hundiwale, Swati Gulve, Vaishali Limbhare and others were present.

In the evening, three more processions were taken out from Aviskar Chowk, Begumpura and Mayur Park, organized by Mahatma Basaveshwar Jayanti Mahotsav Committee of Maharashtra Veerashaiva Sabha and Lingayat Pratishthan, Rameshwarnagar and Cidco-Hudco Mahasangh Jayanti Utsav Samiti. The events were attended by several dignitaries, including police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, BJP state vice president Basavaraj Mangrule, and others who worshiped the image of Mahatma Basaveshwar at Begampura.

Devotional atmosphere in the entire event

The entire event was organized in a devotional atmosphere, with drumbeats and jubilant performances by the band pathak. People chanted slogans like 'Mahatma Basaveshwar Maharaj ki Jai,' 'Jai Jai Basavanna,' and 'Har Har Mahadev' to pay homage to the revered saint.

Two wheeler rally

Apart from the procession, a two-wheeler rally was also held by the jilha mahotsav samiti from Swami Vivekanand Udyan at TV Centre, the planned site of the equestrian statue of Mahatma Basaveshwar. Another two-wheeler rally was taken out from Mahatma Basaveshwar Chowk by Veerashaiva yuva mandal.