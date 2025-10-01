Mahatma Gandhiji’s statue in Shahgunj completes 73 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Standing proudly in the heart of the city, in the Shahgunj area, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi completes 73 years today (Thursday) and steps into its 74th year. A silent witness to the city’s history, the statue continues to remind citizens of Bapu’s values and ideals, playing a symbolic role in the collective memory of the people.

A Glorious History

This statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed on October 2, 1952, and the then President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, personally attended the unveiling ceremony. The inauguration took place at 11 am, and the event drew a massive crowd filled with excitement and patriotic fervour. The occasion is remembered as an unforgettable moment in the history of Marathwada, especially for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The unveiling of the Father of the Nation’s statue became a symbol of democratic values and India’s hard-earned freedom. What’s also noteworthy is that the entire cost of the statue was raised through public contributions.

Where was the statue made?

According to 90-year-old Surendrasingh Chauhan, “The statue was crafted in Jaipur. A team of local freedom fighters including Sangramsingh Chauhan, Baburao Jadhav, Shambhudayal Sharma, and Nandalal Jaiswal went to Jaipur to bring the marble statue to the city. At the time, Chauhan owned a radio microphone system, and the microphone used by President of India Rajendra Prasad to deliver his speech has been carefully preserved to this day.”

Who welcomed the President with traditional rituals?

According to Prafulla Malani, former president of the Marathwada Chamber of Commerce, “ It was my elder sister, Kamaladevi Mantri, who performed the traditional ‘Aukshan’ of President Rajendra Prasad during the ceremony. She was joined by freedom fighters and prominent citizens including Govindbhai Shroff, Vijayendra Kabra, Manikchand Pahade, Dwarkadas Patel, and Sangramsingh Chauhan. I still treasure photographs of that historic moment.”

Bal Gandharva sang the national anthem

At that time, the legendary singer and actor Bal Gandharva was in the city for his play "Sangeet Manapman". He attended the statue unveiling and sang the national anthem in his melodious voice in front of the President, making the event even more memorable.