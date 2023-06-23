Mahavir international majestic engages in social initiatives

Sanitary napkins distributed to women in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 115 different species of trees were planted on behalf of Mahavir International Majestic group and Majestic Vira Group, in Cidco open space behind AS Club. It includes various native species. The group members are also collecting waste material from households including old newspapers, books, notebooks and the amount that is received after selling of these items is used for the service of the animals. The group also distributed 300 sanitary pads in the maternity wards of the government medical college and hospital. Majestic president Kalpesh Gandhi said that in the next few days educational materials will be distributed to two hundred children of the orphanage on behalf of the group.