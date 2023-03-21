Mahavir jayanti committee office to be inaugurated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The contact office of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav will be celebrated with great devotion on April 4 under the guidance of Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda. The contact office of the festival committee will be inaugurated on March 22 at 4 pm at Vimalnath Shwetambar Jain Temple in Jadhav Mandi by the working president of Sakal Jain Samaj, Subhash Zambad.

The programme will be held under the presence of all Samaj presidents. Mahotsav committee president Rajesh Mutha, working president Nilesh Pahade, general secretary Ravi Lodha and others have appealed to members of the society to attend this programme.