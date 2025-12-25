Mahayuti talks inconclusive despite hours of deliberations; another meeting today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite prolonged deliberations, Thursday’s meeting of the Mahayuti ended without a breakthrough. Leaders from both sides, however, insisted that talks were in their final phase and that another round of discussions would be held on Friday.

The Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister have directed that the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena contest the municipal corporation elections together. Following this, the BJP core committee held marathon discussions for nearly four hours on Wednesday. This was followed by a three-hour meeting between office-bearers of both parties at the residence of BJP city president Kishor Shitole on Thursday. While leaders from both sides claimed negotiations were nearing completion, talks stalled over a few minor sticking points. Thursday’s meeting marked the fifth round of discussions on the alliance. Another meeting on seat-sharing is scheduled for Friday. From the BJP, obc welfare minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar and Sameer Rajurkar were present, while Shinde Sena was represented by district chief Rajendra Janjal, Vikas Jain and Hrishikesh Jaiswal. Talks on seat-sharing are ongoing and will continue until a final decision is reached, Shitole said, adding that contesting the elections as an alliance is beneficial for both parties.

‘Decision in the final stage’

“The Mahayuti decision is in its final stage. Both parties are now on the same platform. Another meeting will be held on Friday morning. Consensus has been reached on most seats. There is an effort to do justice to party workers, and both parties have a large number of aspirants,” said Atul Save, OBC Welfare Minister.

Photo caption: Core committee leaders from both parties at the Mahayuti talks.