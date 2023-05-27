Mahesh navami procession in the city on Monday

Three and a half thousand Maheshwari families from 16 wards will participate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maheshwari Samaj will celebrate Mahesh Navami on Monday. A grand procession will be taken out on this occasion, said Jagdish Biyani, president of the Maheshwari Mandal in a press conference on Saturday.

Biyani said that many programmes like health check-up, social activities, and cultural programmes were conducted under 'Mahesh Utsav' going on for the past eight days. It received a great response from the community members.

A vehicle rally will be taken out from Beed Bypass road Renuka Mata Mandir at 7 am on Monday. Blood donation camp will be held at 2 pm and the main procession will leave from Khadakeshwar Mahadev temple at 4:30 pm. It will have live scenes giving social and religious messages.

Entrepreneur Umesh Rathi and commissioner of police Manoj Lohia will be the special guest and senior members of the society Bhikchand Biyani and Santosh Ladda will preside over. Secretary Kailash Mundada, festival committee chief Bhagatsinh Darak and deputy chief Parag Baheti have appealed to everyone to participate in the procession.