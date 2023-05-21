Maheshwari community all set for Mahesh Navami celebrations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The Maheshwari community is all set to celebrate ‘Mahesh Navami’ on May 29. Around 3,500 families from 16 divisions in the city will participate in the 8-day ‘Mahesh Utsav’, in which health check-ups and social and cultural events will be organised.

Briefing the press, the president of the Maheshwari Mandal Jagdish Biyani said, ‘Mahesh Utsav’ has been organised on the occasion of the Mahesh Navami celebration in the city. Special attention has been given to the health of the people this year and complete health check-up camps are being held at Dhoot Hospital between March 17 to June 3. A good response is getting for these camps. The Utsav will start with a drama ‘Maheswari Vanshotpati - Ek Swarnim Uddya’. On May 23, Shiv Mandir and Shivling decoration competition and ‘The Maheshwari Got Talent competition will be held. On May 24, a film show for children, Antakshari and Bhajan Sandhya will be organised. On May 25, a special programme ‘Rajasthan Ki Dhara, Maharashtra Ka Nakhra’ will be organised. On May 26, Maheshwari Singing Champion. Various competitions will be organised on May 27 and Treasure Hunt will be organised on May 28. The community brethren should participate in these events in large numbers, appealed the secretary Kailash Mundada, Utsav Samiti chief Bhagatsingh Darak and deputy chief Parag Baheti.

Grand procession on May 29

A grand vehicle rally will be organised from Renuka Mata Mandir, Beed By-pass on May 29 at 7 am. Blood donation camp will be held at 2 pm and a grand procession will be held from Khadkeshwar Mahadev Mandir at 4.30 pm. The centre of attraction will be tableaux on social and religious issues. Two domes have been erected in the 42,000 square feet area at Khadkeshwar temple. One dome will be utilized for cultural programmes and another for food facilities.