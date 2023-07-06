Mahila mandal puts up dress code signs outside temples in city

Signs outside 13 temples, no dress code enforced : trustees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Several temples in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have put up signs outside their premises, requesting visitors to refrain from wearing inappropriate clothing such as skirts, half pants, bermudas, and shorts. The Cidco-Hudco Maheshwari Mahila Mandal has put up these signs in the vicinity of around 13 temples in the city to create awareness about maintaining the sanctity of the temple.

While the women's group aims to raise awareness through the posters, the temple trust has clarified that no dress code restrictions have been enforced yet. "The temple management meeting has not been held. If something like this is to be done, a meeting has to be held, and a resolution has to be proposed and approved. There is no need to enforce a dress code yet," said Adv Narendra Dev, from the Shri Ram Mandir in Samarthnagar.

Dr Pravin Wakhte, the president of Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Trust, also stated that there is no dress code enforced in the temple, and posters were allowed to be put up outside the temple to create awareness.

Preeti Zhanwar, the president of Cidco-Hudco Maheshwari Mahila Mandal, emphasized the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the temple and preserving culture. "A temple is a place of worship. Its sanctity should be preserved. A dress code is enforced in temples in many places in the country. We are also creating awareness about it through posters," she said.

While the temple trust has not yet enforced any dress code restrictions, devotees are in favor of adhering to a certain dress code while visiting the temple. "It should not be compulsory to enter the temple in a certain dress. But common citizens should also follow the dress code while entering the temple," said Shraddha Pimple, a devotee.