Main flag hoisting at Divisional Commissionerate
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 14, 2025 21:45 IST2025-08-14T21:45:02+5:302025-08-14T21:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To celebrate 79th Indian Independence Day, the government’s main flag hoisting function will be held at the Divisional Commissionerate office campus at 9.05 am on August 15. The guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat will hoist the tri-colour, said the divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar and the district collector Deelip Swami.Open in app