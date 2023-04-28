Major IT company Aldrich Research Services to establish presence in Auric

Company to set up its office in Auric Hall, first IT multinational company in DMIC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aldrich Research Services Pvt Ltd, a multinational IT company, is set to establish its presence in the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Shendra DMIC. According to senior sources, the company has recently signed an agreement with Auric, and the place will be transferred to the company in May. This development comes as a significant achievement for Auric, which has been actively trying to attract multinational anchor projects to the industrial belt.

Aldrich Research Services Pvt Ltd will be the first major IT company to set up its operations in Auric. The multinational IT company has taken about 4,000 square meters of space in the Auric building on rent, which will provide employment to 200 youths in the first phase. After the operations go well, the company plans to expand by purchasing land in the industrial belt and constructing a building there, leading to further employment opportunities.

Company officials have been in talks with Auric for the past three months and have inspected the Auric hall thrice before finalizing their decision to establish their presence in Auric. The company will take over the hall by May 15, and work on computers, furniture, setting up the office, and recruiting employees will begin shortly after. Actual work is expected to start in June.

Significant development for city

The establishment of Aldrich Research Services Pvt Ltd in Auric is a significant development for the city, which will not only provide employment opportunities to the youths but also increase the city's visibility as a destination for multinational companies.