Major reshuffle in police commissionerate

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 11, 2022 08:15 PM 2022-12-11T20:15:09+5:30 2022-12-11T20:15:09+5:30

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta made the internal transfers of 19 police officers including 13 PIs and 6 APIs on Saturday. Out of the 13 PIs, four have completed their tenure in the existing positions while 9 have been transferred on request. Six APIs have been transferred due to the completion of their tenures, it is mentioned in the order.

PI- present posting - transferred to

Vyankat Kendre- Jinsi-Jawaharnagar

Vitthal Pote-Cidco MIDC-Pundliknagar

Surendra Malale-Satara-Special Branch

Ganpat Darade-Kranti Chowk - Control Room

Prashant Potdar-Begumpura-Satara

Ashok Bhandare-City Chowk-Jinsi

Vinod Salgarkar-Cidco-Daulatabad

Dilip Gangurde-Pundliknagar-Traffic Branch

Gautam Patare-Cyber PS-Cidco MIDC

Kailash Deshmane-Cidco Traffic-Cantonment

Rajesh Mayekar-Jinsi-Cidco Traffic

API-present posting-transferred to

Rahul Jadhav-Control Room-Control Room

Syed Mosin Ali-City Chowk-Waluj

Manisha Hiwarale-Cantonment-Vedantnagar

Vinayak Shelke-Waluj-Satara

Sunil Karale-Satara-City Chowk

Dnyaneshwar Avghad-Cidco-Cantonment

