Major reshuffle in police commissionerate
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 11, 2022 08:15 PM 2022-12-11T20:15:09+5:30 2022-12-11T20:15:09+5:30
Lokmat News Network
Aurangabad
Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta made the internal transfers of 19 police officers including 13 PIs and 6 APIs on Saturday. Out of the 13 PIs, four have completed their tenure in the existing positions while 9 have been transferred on request. Six APIs have been transferred due to the completion of their tenures, it is mentioned in the order.
PI- present posting - transferred to
Vyankat Kendre- Jinsi-Jawaharnagar
Vitthal Pote-Cidco MIDC-Pundliknagar
Surendra Malale-Satara-Special Branch
Ganpat Darade-Kranti Chowk - Control Room
Prashant Potdar-Begumpura-Satara
Ashok Bhandare-City Chowk-Jinsi
Vinod Salgarkar-Cidco-Daulatabad
Dilip Gangurde-Pundliknagar-Traffic Branch
Gautam Patare-Cyber PS-Cidco MIDC
Kailash Deshmane-Cidco Traffic-Cantonment
Rajesh Mayekar-Jinsi-Cidco Traffic
API-present posting-transferred to
Rahul Jadhav-Control Room-Control Room
Syed Mosin Ali-City Chowk-Waluj
Manisha Hiwarale-Cantonment-Vedantnagar
Vinayak Shelke-Waluj-Satara
Sunil Karale-Satara-City Chowk
Dnyaneshwar Avghad-Cidco-Cantonment